Bernard (concussion) will log a limited practice Thursday, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Bernard remains in the league's concussion protocols, but his return to the practice field signals the second-year pro is making progress in gaining clearance to play. He'll likely need to get in a full practice Friday or Saturday with no setbacks to be able to do so and take the field Monday against the Broncos.
