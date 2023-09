Bernard recorded six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 38-10 win versus the Raiders.

After a great game in Week 1, Bernard shined again in Week 2 when he found his way under a deflected screen pass attempt in the first quarter of action. The sophomore is making an impression early after earning a starting job at linebacker during the offseason, and it's starting to look like he'll be a good IDP option for the rest of the season.