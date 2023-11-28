Bernard recorded five total tackles (three solo), one pass deflection and one interception in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The second-year linebacker out of Baylor continues to be a bright spot on Buffalo's defense, and he was able to grab his third interception over the team's last 11 games Sunday. Bernard did have a relatively low tackle output though, as he had logged five or less tackles in only two games before Week 12. The Bills may be 6-6, but the team's defense has continued to be stout, allowing only 18.9 points per game (sixth-best in the NFL), and Bernard has been a large part of the team's success thus far.