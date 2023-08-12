Bernard (hamstring) is not suited up for Saturday's preseason opener versus the Colts, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Bernard exited Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury. It looks like the Bills are erring on the side of caution with him in order to avoid a lingering issue as training camp progresses. The 24-year-old is competing with Tyrel Dodson for the Bills' starting middle linebacker role.
