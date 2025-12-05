Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Bernard (elbow) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

The fourth-year pro from Baylor opened the Bills' week of practice with consecutive DNPs, so it's no surprise that he'll miss his second game in a row Sunday. While Bernard is sidelined in Week 14, Shaq Thompson is expected to operate as the Bills' top middle linebacker.