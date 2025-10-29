Bernard (ankle) will practice in full Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard was active for the Bills' Week 8 win over the Panthers but didn't play a snap due to an ankle injury sustained the game prior. His full practice participation Wednesday suggests he's completely moved past the issue and will be ready to face the Chiefs in Week 9. Expect Bernard to reassume his duties as one of the Bills' top inside linebackers Sunday.