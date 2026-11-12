Bernard recorded six tackles (two solo) and a pair of pass breakups, including an interception, in Monday night's 23-6 win over the Vikings.

The ball-hawking linebacker picked off Carson Wentz in the third quarter and almost got another pick later in the second half. Bernard has at least one interception in each of the last four regular seasons and has seven total in that span. Across eight games, all starts, this season, Bernard has logged 57 tackles (29 solo), three pass breakups, including the interception, and a fumble recovery on 91 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps.