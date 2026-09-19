Bernard logged five tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions last Thursday night.

Bernard played all 65 defensive snaps in the win. The linebacker was limited during Tuesday's practice session with a calf injury, but he clearly overcame the issue enough to be fully on the field for the Bills' defense. The highlight of the defensive captain and signal caller's night was sniffing out Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield for a one-yard tackle for loss during the second quarter.