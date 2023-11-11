Bernard (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos.
Most players who enter concussion protocol typically miss one game, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of designation Bernard will ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Monday. If the second-year linebacker is unable to play, talented rookie Dorian Williams and veteran A.J. Klein would likely be tasked with additional responsibilities at linebacker.
