Bernard (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Falcons, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Bernard suffered an ankle injury in the first half, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. He recorded four tackles (two solo) before exiting the contest, and in his absence, Joe Andreessen will stand to see an increase in workload at middle linebacker versus Atlanta.

