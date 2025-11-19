Bernard (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.

The 26-year-old upgraded to full practice Wednesday after logging a limited session Tuesday, suggesting he's moved past his ankle injury in time to suit up for the Week 12 contest. Bernard has been one of the Bills' most productive defenders this season, recording 52 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception, in just nine appearances. He's expected to operate as the team's top middle linebacker Thursday night.