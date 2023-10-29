Bernard had eight tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 24-18 win over the Buccaneers.
Bernard had his double-digit tackle streak snapped at three games, but he still co-led the team in tackles alongside Jordan Poyer. Bernard leads the Bills defense with 76 tackles and is having a breakout year following his rookie season when he had just 22 tackles while playing mostly on special teams. He'll look to add to his total in Week 9 against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
