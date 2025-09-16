Bills' Terrel Bernard: Records four tackles in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard finished with four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 30-10 win against the Jets.
No Buffalo defender recorded move than five stops in a game during which the Bills dominated time of possession by nearly 17 minutes. Bernard finished tied for the third on the team with his four stops, which was one more than he registered in the season opener against Baltimore. Bernard and Buffalo next face Miami in Week 3.
More News
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Tallies three tackles on SNF•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Not on first injury report•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Nursing hamstring issue•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Re-signs for four years•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Hits century mark in tackles•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Will play vs. Broncos•