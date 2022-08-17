Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News surmises that Bernard is one of three Bills linebackers that has a lock on a roster spot.

Bernard, a third-round rookie out of Baylor, actually has a chance of starting alongside stalwarts Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, though the Bills play a number of different packages and Bernard could be subbed out for an extra defensive back or a pass rusher on occasion. Still, the future appears bright for Bernard, who scored on a fumble recovery in his first game as a pro Saturday while adding three tackles in an all-around nice debut.