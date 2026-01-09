Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Bernard (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Jaguars, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Bernard previously missed Week 18 due to his calf injury, and McDermott has yet to offer a clear estimate for the starting linebacker's recovery timeframe. For Sunday's playoff contest against Jacksonville, both Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen will be candidates to see increased work on defense in Bernard's absence.