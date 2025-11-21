Bills' Terrel Bernard: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's matchup with the Texans.
The middle linebacker had just gotten over an ankle injury in time for Thursday's game. Bernard had five tackles (three solo) at the time of his exit, bringing his season total to 56 (40 solo). Joe Andreessen is his backup.
More News
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Ready to rock•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Limited in Monday's walkthrough•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Double-digit tackles in Week 11•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Returns to full participation•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Cleared for Week 10•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Practices in full Thursday•