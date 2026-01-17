Bernard (calf) is inactive for Buffalo's divisional-round matchup versus the Broncos on Saturday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Bernard managed to be a limited participant in practice throughout the week but will nonetheless be sidelined for a third consecutive game. In his absence, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen could see increased playing time, while Bernard will look to return next week during the AFC Championship Game should the Bills defeat Denver.