Bernard is believed to have suffered a right ankle sprain in Monday's wild-card win over Pittsburgh and will have an MRI on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bernard was hurt in the third quarter of Monday's playoff contest and had to be carted off the field. X-rays came back negative, but more could be learned about the injury through Tuesday's MRI. Fellow linebacker Baylon Spector (back) also departed with an injury Monday, and Tyrel Dodson was inactive due to a shoulder issue, so Buffalo could potentially be very thin at the position in the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend.