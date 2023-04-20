Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned Bernard by name Tuesday when discussing possible replacements for the vacant starting middle linebacker job following the departure of long-time starter Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

That said, there are several other players in the mix for starting roles alongside standout outside linebacker Matt Milano, including Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector, A.J. Klein and anyone else the Bills might bring in via free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft. Bernard was mostly a special-teams contributor during his rookie season as a third-round pick out of Baylor and totaled 22 tackles on the season, but he'll at least have a chance to compete for more work and perhaps even a starting role in 2023.