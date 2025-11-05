Bernard recorded six tackles (four solo) in the Bills' win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Bernard has started all seven games in which he's appeared this season, as he missed one contest with an ankle issue. After missing the Bills' Week 8 win over the Panthers, Bernard played 98 percent of the defensive snaps against Kansas City. He's up to 36 tackles (25 solo), one interception on one pass breakup and two fumble recoveries this season.