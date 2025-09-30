Bills' Terrel Bernard: Six tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard recorded six total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.
Bernard finished second on the team in takedowns behind cornerback Tre'Davious White (7) in the team's Week 4 victory. The linebacker has now registered 20 total tackles (13 solo), while also adding an interception over four games this season.
