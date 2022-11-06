Bernard is expected to serve as one of the Bills' starting linebackers in Sunday's game against the Jets with Matt Milano (oblique) listed as questionable but considered unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bernard, a third-round rookie out of Baylor, has played just 45 snaps on defense through seven games this season, with more than half of them (25) coming in the Bills' Week 5 win over the Steelers. Assuming Milano is inactive this week, Bernard should take on his largest snap share to date, but the rookie can't be counted on to be as reliable of an option in IDP leagues as the veteran has been when healthy.