Bernard (concussion) is active for Buffalo's game against the Broncos on Monday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Bernard suffered a concussion during last week's loss to the Bengals but has now cleared the league's concussion protocol and will be able to return to the lineup for the Bills. The team will assuredly be happy to see the 24-year-old back, as Matt Milano (leg) is still on injured reserve and probably is a ways off from a return.