Bernard registered three tackles (two solo), a defensed pass and a fumble recovery Monday in a 41-40 win over Baltimore.

Bernard's fumble recovery was huge, as it came late in the fourth quarter with the Bills trailing by eight and set up a Josh Allen touchdown run. It was an otherwise pretty quiet game by the veteran linebacker, whose three stops were fewer than he recorded in all but one contest last season. Bernard dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp but was able to play all 51 of Buffalo's defensive snaps Sunday.