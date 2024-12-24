Bernard finished Sunday's 24-21 win over New England with 12 tackles (eight solo).
Sunday was the third straight game that Bernard has registered double-digit tackles. He's logged at least eight combined tackles in each of his last eight outings, and he has played every single snap in six of those contests. Bernard is up to 98 combined tackles through 12 regular-season games, and he'll likely hit the century mark for the second straight year in the Bills' Week 17 clash against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 29.
