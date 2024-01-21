Bernard (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills will give Bernard a chance to go through warmups and prove he's healthy enough to play, but Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network stated that Bernard will likely sit out after missing practice all week. Bernard is a key part of this defense, as he posted 143 tackles (84 solo), 6.5 sacks, five pass breakups and three interceptions over 17 games during the regular season. A.J. Klein -- who posted 11 stops in the wild-card round -- is expected to start at middle linebacker if Bernard can't go.