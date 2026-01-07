Bernard (calf) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard did not play in the Week 18 win over the Jets, but that is likely just because the Bills rested most of their starting players. The linebacker sustained his calf injury in the first half of the Week 17 loss to the Eagles and did not return to the contest. If the defensive captain wants to suit up for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars, he will have to increase his participation level in at least one of the remaining two practice sessions.