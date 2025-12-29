Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Bernard (calf) will not play in the Bills' regular-season finale against the Jets on Sunday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Bernard suffered a calf injury during the second quarter the Bills' 13-12 loss to the Eagles on Sunday and did not return. He'll be sidelined for Week 18 and aim to progress enough in his recovery to be available for the wild-card round of the postseason. Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams are poised for larger roles on defense in Bernard's absence.