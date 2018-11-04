Pryor, signed by the Bills on Tuesday, is not among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Bears.

While Pryor is still learning the playbook and may be held out in certain sets, he's been saying his experience as a quarterback has helped in getting him quickly up to speed. With the Bills having the worst offense in the league to date, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a playmaker like Pryor on the field often in an attempt to get anything going. That said, it's hard for any player in this struggling offense to be consistency productive, and it's also worth noting it's Nathan Peterman under center this week.