Pryor started and played 75 of a possible 91 offensive snaps (82 percent) in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears, finishing with two receptions for 17 yards on five targets while losing a yard on his lone carry.

Despite having not played in a game since Oct. 14 while recovering from a groin tear that eventually prompted the Jets to release him, Pryor led all Bills wideouts in snap share in his team debut. The fact that Buffalo faced a 28-0 halftime deficit likely influenced coach Sean McDermott's decision to keep Pryor on the field throughout an otherwise meaningless second half, but there's reason to believe the 29-year-old will continue to see a substantial role moving forward. With Zay Jones having yet to develop into a reliable cog and the Bills' remaining depth options either lacking in upside (Andre Holmes) or extremely green (rookies Ray-Ray McCloud and Cam Phillips), Pryor's path to regular snaps doesn't seem impeded. The horrid state of the Bills' passing game, however, could significantly hinder his ability to provide useful production.