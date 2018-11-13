Bills' Terrelle Pryor: Shut out Sunday
Pryor failed to record a reception on his three targets in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Pryor was nowhere to be found against his former team, logging only 31 offensive snaps (42 percent) after leading the Bills' wideouts in reps just a week prior. Given the inconsistencies of his snap counts, Pryor won't attract much fantasy attention once the Bills return from their bye next week.
