Bills' Terrelle Pryor: Signs on in Buffalo
The Bills signed Pryor (groin) on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Pryor visited with the Bills both Monday and Tuesday, with the decision to ink him to a contract happening during the latter. The offense is in dire need of playmakers beyond LeSean McCoy, especially in a receiving corps with the underwhelming Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones serving as the starters prior to Tuesday's acquisition. Pryor likely passed a physical, proving the health of his groin was sound, but Wednesday's injury report may be the first opportunity for the team to touch on his status.
