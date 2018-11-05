Pryor made his Bills debut in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears, catching two of five targets for 17 yards and rushing once for minus-1 yard.

This is a solid baseline for what can be expected from Pryor moving forward with his new team, as the lack of talent around him should keep Pryor involved while simultaneously limiting his production. Anyone counting on the big-bodied wide receiver in a revenge game against the Jets in Week 10 will be pinning their hopes on a touchdown, as Buffalo couldn't get a single receiver over 40 yards in this one.