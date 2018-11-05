Bills' Terrelle Pryor: Two catches in Bills debut
Pryor made his Bills debut in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears, catching two of five targets for 17 yards and rushing once for minus-1 yard.
This is a solid baseline for what can be expected from Pryor moving forward with his new team, as the lack of talent around him should keep Pryor involved while simultaneously limiting his production. Anyone counting on the big-bodied wide receiver in a revenge game against the Jets in Week 10 will be pinning their hopes on a touchdown, as Buffalo couldn't get a single receiver over 40 yards in this one.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...