Bills' Terrence Fede: Signing with Buffalo
Fede agreed to terms on a contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Fede, a 2014 seventh-rounder, has spent the past four years as a rotational pass rusher with the Dolphins. He'll presumably serve the Bills in a similar fashion and remains far off the IDP radar, considering he has only one career sack to his name and has never topped 16 tackles in any given season.
