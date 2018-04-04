Fede agreed to terms on a contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Fede, a 2014 seventh-rounder, has spent the past four years as a rotational pass rusher with the Dolphins. He'll presumably serve the Bills in a similar fashion and remains far off the IDP radar, considering he has only one career sack to his name and has never topped 16 tackles in any given season.

