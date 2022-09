Settle (calf) has been able to practice on a limited basis the past two days.

Settle missed the Week 2 win over Tennessee after making a one-tackle debut for the Bills in Week 1, a game where he saw 42 percent of the defensive snaps. He's a depth guy for now, but with the defense so banged up heading into an important divisional game, any healthy body that can provide capable play will go a long way.