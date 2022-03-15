Settle signed a two-year contract with Buffalo on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Settle spent the first four seasons of his career in Washington, serving on special teams and as a rotational defensive lineman. His best season came in 2020, when he racked up five sacks and 19 total tackles. Settle should have the chance to contribute in Buffalo, but he doesn't project as a full-time player.
