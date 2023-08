Doyle (knee) has been diagnosed with a knee contusion following Saturday's 23-19 win over the Colts, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard

Doyle exited the contest and did not return, but he got good news in regards to the injury only being a contusion. The 25-year-old is competing for the top reserve spot behind Dion Dawkins (hand) at left tackle in 2023.