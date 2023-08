Doyle (knee) will miss the 2023 season, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Doyle needed to be carted off the field of Saturday's preseason game with the Steelers while wearing an air cast. Although head coach Sean McDermott would not go into specifics of the injury, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard, it's clear from the news that the injury is significant. Doyle will now focus on his recovery and being ready for the 2024 season.