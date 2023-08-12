Doyle sustained a knee injury in the Bills' preseason 23-19 win against the Colts on Saturday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Doyle, who suffered a torn ACL in September of last year, hurt his knee again and sat out the rest of the game. While the 25-year-old tackle didn't need to go to the locker room, he did have trainers working on his knee in the medical tent. Doyle didn't suffer a serious injury, but it is unclear if he will be available for next week's preseason game against the Steelers.