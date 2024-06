Doyle (knee) reverted Wednesday to Buffalo's reserve/PUP list after clearing waivers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Doyle had been waived with a failed physical. The 26-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last offseason. If he remains on reserve/PUP after roster cuts in late August, he'll have to miss at least the first four games of the 2024 campaign, making his earliest possible return date Week 5.