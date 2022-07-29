Doyle has been active in training camp after recovering from an undisclosed injury that kept him out of mandatory minicamp in June, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Doyle has worked with Buffalo's first-string offense while filling in for offensive tackle Spencer Brown, who missed the first four practices of training camp with an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old Doyle played 11 games for the Bills during his 2021 rookie season, and he figures to serve a similar backup role once Brown returns.