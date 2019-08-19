Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Catching on to pro game
Sweeney hauled in both of his targets for 47 yards during Friday's preseason win over the Panthers.
The rookie seventh-rounder reportedly had a good week of joint practices with the Panthers and has been making a strong impression in quarterback Josh Allen and the coaching staff. "Tommy has been fantastic," Allen told the Bills' official site. "He's answered when his number has been called. Obviously he's been forced into a lot of action with the ones. He's made some big plays for us already ... So I really appreciated what he's been doing and the results are showing." Sweeney is still behind several others on the depth chart, but with a banged-up crew ahead of him he's starting to cement a roster spot, and could be needed for a bigger role should injuries linger into the regular season.
