Sweeney caught both of his targets for 36 yards during Friday's preseason loss against the Panthers.

Sweeney has been praised in camp by the coaching staff for taking a step up in his summer work. He currently sits third on the tight end depth chart, but there's some scuttlebutt that O.J. Howard might be a roster cut. If that happens, Sweeney will make the Week 1 roster for sure, and there's a chance he could make it anyway as a third tight end.