Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Foot injury lingers
RotoWire Staff
Sweeney (foot) remains on the Active/PUP list and is not practicing Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Sweeney currently sits fourth on the depth chart and is no certainty to secure a roster spot even though he saw action in six games as a seventh-round rookie last season.
