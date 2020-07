Sweeney has been placed on the Active/PUP list due to a foot injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The second-year tight end has some work to do to gain some form of meaningful role in the Buffalo offense now that Tyler Kroft is healthy again and set to compete with Dawson Knox for the top TE spot. We'll see if Sweeney can get back at it in relatively short order so he can stake his claim to the No. 3 role.