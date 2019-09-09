Sweeney caught both of his targets for 35 yards in Buffalo's come-from-behind win over the Jets on Sunday.

That was third on the team in yardage for the game. It was also the only meaningful contribution from Buffalo tight ends, as Dawson Knox had one catch for one yard and Lee Smith didn't have any. Starter Tyler Kroft (broken foot) should be back in a week or two, but Sweeney, a seventh-rounder, may be winning the battle for the No. 2 pass-catching tight end role. Quarterback Josh Allen got a lot of time this summer with Sweeney while most of the other tight ends were battling injuries.