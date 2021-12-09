Sweeney didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Sweeney was previously listed as a limited participant on the Bills' initial Week 14 injury report, so it's unclear if he took a step back in his recovery from the injury a day later or if his absence was a pre-planned maintenance day. In any case, Sweeney's profile in the Buffalo offense has taken a hit since top tight end Dawson Knox returned from a two-game absence Week 10. After playing at least 80 percent of the offensive snaps in both of the games Knox was out while recording five receptions for 40 yards during that time, Sweeney has played fewer than a third of the snaps in the subsequent four contests and has been targeted just once.
More News
-
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Little production in second start•
-
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Another start awaits•
-
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Modest production as Knox sub•
-
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: In line to fill in for Knox•
-
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Opportunity may lie ahead•
-
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Participates Wednesday•