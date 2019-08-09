Bills' Tommy Sweeney: No catches Thursday
Sweeney dropped his only target in his preseason debut against the Colts on Thursday.
With Tyler Kroft (foot) and fellow rookie Dawson Knox (hamstring) on the shelf, Sweeney has looked good in training camp practices as the pass-catching tight end. He didn't do much with the chance in the team's first game action of the season, though he'll get more chances should the two aforementioned players above him remain slow to heal.
