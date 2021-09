Sweeney was back at practice Wednesday after missing Saturday's preseason finale due to a foot injury, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills must have figured his injury was minor, as they cut Jacob Hollister on Tuesday and now only have two true tight ends on the roster -- Sweeney and starter Dawson Knox. The third-year man enters the 2021 campaign as a clear backup to Knox, though for now he's only one injury away from a key role in a high-powered offense.