Head coach Sean McDermott indicated earlier this week that Sweeney (illness) is back to normal after missing most of last season due to effects from COVID-19, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. "He's off to a great start. He's in a good spot. He's worked his tail off, he's been here most of the offseason," McDermott said.

It's been a struggle for the 2019 seventh-rounder out of Boston College, as he caught just eight balls for 114 yards in his rookie season and never saw action in 2020. The Bills have five tight ends with a viable shot of making the roster, but only Dawson Knox seems like a sure bet to make the team. Sweeney could begin 2021 anywhere from No. 2 on the depth chart to being a camp cut.